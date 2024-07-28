Saint Mary’s County Commissioners Address Various County Issues in July 23 Meeting

The Saint Mary’s County Commissioners held a comprehensive meeting on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, to address various county matters ranging from infrastructure improvements to policy revisions. Commissioner President Randy Guy presided over the meeting, with Commissioners Eric Colvin, Mike Hewitt, Mike Alderson Jr., and Scott Ostrom in attendance, along with County Administrator David Weiskopf and other county officials.

Fiscal Year 2025 Waterway Improvement Fund Grant Award

The meeting kicked off with a discussion led by Arthur Shepherd and Roy Copsey from the Department of Recreation and Parks, who presented the Fiscal Year 2025 Waterway Improvement Fund grant award. The grant, amounting to $199,000, is earmarked for significant improvements to Chaptico Wharf. Commissioner Hewitt praised the ongoing efforts to enhance public landings across the county, noting that 13 out of 15 public landings have seen upgrades in recent years. The commissioners unanimously approved the grant award.

Trial Policy for Acting Medical Duty Officers in EMS

The Department of Human Resources, represented by Director Katherine Pratzen and Director of Emergency Services Jennifer Utz, proposed a trial policy for acting medical duty officers within emergency services. This new policy aims to alleviate responder fatigue and overtime by allowing qualified paramedics to temporarily act in higher roles when vacancies occur. The commissioners appreciated the proactive approach to building a robust bench of qualified personnel and approved the trial policy, with plans to evaluate its effectiveness after three months.

Deputy Director Kelly Hinkle from the Department of Economic Development presented the annual request to transfer unused bonding authority from the county back to the state. The bonding authority will support projects under the Department of Commerce and the Department of Housing and Community Development within Saint Mary’s County. The commissioners approved the transfer, with Commissioner Hewitt emphasizing the need to track the impact of these projects in the county.

Commissioner Time

During Commissioner Time, the commissioners shared updates and reflections on recent events and future plans:

Commissioner Scott Ostrom highlighted the importance of community support for youth programs and shared his experience attending various local events, including the Summerstock performance of Cinderella and a town hall meeting at Cedar Lane.

Commissioner Eric Colvin expressed condolences for the loss of Dr. Alex Jaffers, Assistant Superintendent of Supporting Services for Saint Mary’s County Public Schools. He also commended the swift response by county staff regarding the recent theft of opioid fentanyl from first responder kits, highlighting the need for ongoing policy review and support for affected personnel.

Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr. discussed the need for affordable housing solutions and the potential for tiny home developments in the county. He emphasized the importance of removing regulatory barriers to facilitate such projects and mentioned plans to explore this further at the upcoming Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) conference.

Commissioner Mike Hewitt reiterated the significance of public participation in local governance, urging residents to attend the public forum and the SMECO rate change hearing. He also commented on the broader implications of recent political events and their impact on democracy.

Upcoming Meetings and Announcements

County Administrator David Weiskopf outlined the draft agendas for upcoming meetings on July 30 and August 20, noting a hiatus in meetings for the first two weeks of August. The agenda for July 30 includes a visit from the Maryland State Department of Emergency Services Secretary Strickland and a decision on the Villages at Clark’s Mill request for a water category change.

The meeting concluded with a focus on community engagement and the importance of addressing local issues through collective efforts. The commissioners reiterated their commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents of Saint Mary’s County and encouraged ongoing participation in county initiatives.

The next public forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, providing residents an opportunity to voice their concerns and engage with the commissioners directly. For more information on county meetings and initiatives, residents are encouraged to visit the official Saint Mary’s County website.