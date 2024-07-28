Beloved Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department Member Passes Away

The Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary has announced with deep sorrow the passing of one of their cherished members, Kay O’Connor.

Kay, who dedicated over 25 years of her life to the Fire Department’s Auxiliary and the Fire Department, was a pillar of the community, known for her unwavering commitment and warm personality.

Kay’s devotion to her community and family was evident in every interaction. She was a welcoming presence at all department functions, making everyone feel like part of the family. Whether you were a longtime friend or a first-time visitor, Kay greeted you with open arms. Her legendary coffee and pineapple upside-down cake were staples at community gatherings and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of enjoying them.

The service for Kay O’Connor is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2024. The memorial will be held at Williams Funeral Home in Indian Head, followed by her burial at Nanjemoy Baptist Church. A repast with friends and family will take place at the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department, where the community can gather to celebrate Kay’s life and legacy.

Further details will be shared as they are finalized. The Nanjemoy community mourns the loss of a beloved member, but Kay O’Connor’s spirit and dedication will continue to inspire all who knew her.

