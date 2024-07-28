Joseph Edward Cheseldine, 84, of Newburg, Maryland passed away on July 18, 2024, at home. He was born in Washington, D.C. on January 27, 1940, to Joseph and Blanche Cheseldine.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Blanche Cheseldine.

Joe is survived by his wife, Wilda, and sons, Joseph Jr. (Denise) and Jay (Tracie), brothers John (Theresa) and Dennis (Gail). He was blessed with three grandchildren, Danny (Valeri), Melissa (Steven) and Megan (Timmy), and six great-grandchildren, Kamryn, McKayla, Steven, Joseph, Timmy Jr. and River. He had many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much; he was always there for them.

Joe attended Anacostia High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on April 30, 1957. He was in the 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines. He was trained as an anti-tank assault man. While in Okinawa he continued his love of boxing and fought for his division. He won the title Light-Middle Weight of Okinawa- 1958- 3rd Marine Boxing Championship. He was inducted into the Washington DC Boxing Hall of Fame in Nov 15, 1991. Joe only lost one fight during his career as boxer which spanned a period from age 8yrs to 20yrs old. Joe was honorably discharged as a Lance Corporal in April 1959.

He was a member of Sheet Metal Local 102 for 10 years. He was the proprietor of two very successful businesses with his son Joe Jr., Cheseldine’s Sports and Lettering Services, Inc. (35 years), and Rascal’s Saloon (28 years).

Joe was an avid sportsman. He played Fast Pitch Softball, Baseball. Golf, Bowling, Track, Basketball, Fishing, and he loved to hunt. His greatest love was coaching youth football and was co-founder of the youth football league (Johnny Unitas Youth Football League) in Charles County in 1969. He loved going to the beach, travelling and just having fun!

In lieu of flowers/gifts the family asks that you please consider making a donation to the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and /or Auxiliary. Both groups were very supportive of our family during many years of Joe’s Illness.

The family will receive friends for Joseph on Thursday, August 1, 2024, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm and prayer service at 7pm at Raymond Funeral Chapel, LaPlata, MD. A Mass of Christian burial on Friday August 2, 2024 at 11AM at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Issue, MD. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

For information on services see Raymond Funeral Services Website at https://www.raymondfuneralservice.com/