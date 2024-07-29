Empowering Futures: The Legacy of Keith Fairfax and the MetCom Scholarship Fund

In 2019, Mr. Keith Fairfax, a former MetCom Board member and Chairman, and a Past President, Past Fire Chief, and life member of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, established a dedicated Scholarship Fund to support the education and training of the children and grandchildren of St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission employees. This fund assists with both traditional college tuition and accredited vocational training programs.

Since its inception and the inaugural awards ceremony held at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in May 2019, the Scholarship Fund has awarded 15 scholarships, totaling nearly $25,000.

This year’s recipients, honored at the Commission meeting on July 25, 2024, are: Lynn Alvey, daughter of employee Jenny Alvey; Allison Quinn, daughter of Kevin Quinn; and Fiona Insley, granddaughter of Freddie Swan. Congratulations to all!

The Scholarship Fund is entirely supported by Mr. Fairfax’s generosity and is administered independently by the St. Mary’s County Business, Education, and Community Alliance (BECA), a non-profit organization. A dedicated Scholarship Committee, consisting of five MetCom employees, works closely with BECA to ensure a fair and consistent selection process.

For more information about the MetCom Scholarship Program, please visit our website at www.metcom.org and select the Human Resources tab. Please note that no customer or ratepayer funds are used to establish or support the Scholarship Fund. Additionally, employees have the option to contribute personally to the Scholarship Fund through payroll deductions.