Rev Your Engines: National Lawn Mower Races at Bowles Farms

Get ready for a weekend of high-speed excitement at the 18th Annual St. Mary’s County National Lawn Mower Races, hosted at Bowles Farms on August 2nd and 3rd. This thrilling event promises two nights of fast-paced racing action, bringing together some of the quickest mowers in the country.

Event Details

– Admission: $10 (children 8 and under are free)

– Location: Bowles Farms, 22880 Budds Creek Road, Clements, MD 20624 (Intersection of Rt. 234 & Pincushion Road)

– Proceeds Benefit: 7th District Rescue Squad and the 7th District Optimist Club

– Rain or Shine: The event will go on regardless of the weather

– Camper Sites Available: For more information, call 301-904-7694

– No Coolers Permitted

Friday, August 2

– Gates open at 4 p.m.

– Trial runs start at 6 p.m.

– Races start at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

– Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

– Trial runs start at 5 p.m.

– Races start at 6 p.m.

For 18 years, the Bowles Farms family has generously donated their farm and helped organize this exhilarating fundraising event. The National Lawn Mower Races are not only a great way to spend a summer weekend but also a significant community event. Proceeds from the event support the vital work of the 7th District Rescue Squad and the 7th District Optimist Club.

This family-friendly event is perfect for all ages. Enjoy on-site food and beverages while cheering for your favorite racers. Whether you’re a local resident or visiting from out of town, the National Lawn Mower Races at Bowles Farms is an event you won’t want to miss.

Come out, support your community, and experience the adrenaline-pumping fun of lawn mower racing!

For more information, visit www.BowlesFarms.com

Contact Information:

7th District Rescue Squad: Ronnie 301-904-7694

7th District Optimist Club: AL 240-299-1891

