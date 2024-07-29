College of Southern Maryland Engages Community at Blue Crabs Game

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) demonstrated its community spirit by participating in the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ game on July 12. CSM’s Emergency Medical Services Professor and Program Coordinator, April Rollins, along with CSM Clinical Coordinator, Martina Greene, were key figures in the event, mingling with fans and sharing information about CSM’s educational opportunities.

The game day, themed “Christmas in July,” offered a festive atmosphere, with the Blue Crabs franchise sponsoring a Medical Career Fair. This event provided a unique platform for fans interested in medical careers to explore various opportunities. Attendees had the chance to learn about pathways in the medical field, including both human and animal care.

CSM showcased its six Guided Pathways, designed to lead students to rewarding careers or prepare them for transfer to bachelor’s degree programs. The presence of CSM faculty at the event highlighted the college’s commitment to community engagement and education. Prospective students and community members were encouraged to explore the diverse programs offered by CSM, which can be further explored at CSM’s Guided Pathways.

The collaboration between CSM and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs exemplifies the college’s active role in the community, providing educational resources and career guidance to the residents of Southern Maryland.

