Experience the Eclectic Sounds of the Tara Hofman Group at the 15th Annual Art Blooms Opening Reception

Get ready for an enchanting evening of music and art at the 15th Annual Art Blooms Opening Reception! On Friday, August 2nd, from 5 PM to 8 PM, the Tara Hofman Group will set the mood with their eclectic, laid-back tunes, creating a perfect backdrop for a night of cultural enjoyment.

This event promises to be a sensory delight, offering attendees a unique blend of live music, delectable food trucks, a cash bar, and the exquisite Art Blooms Exhibit. The exhibit, co-hosted by the Calvert Garden Club, showcases the talents of floral designers from across the region, who draw inspiration from the artwork displayed in the Kay Daughtery and Main Galleries. Each piece is a testament to creativity, beauty, and provocation, making this a must-see event.

The Art Blooms Exhibit is a three-day celebration of art and nature, featuring stunning floral arrangements that complement and enhance the gallery’s artwork. This symbiotic relationship between floral design and fine art creates a visual and sensory experience like no other, inviting visitors to explore the surprising and beautiful connections between the two.

In addition to the aesthetic pleasures of the evening, attending the Art Blooms Opening Reception also supports a good cause. The ticket proceeds benefit the Horticulture Program at Annmarie Garden, ensuring that this cherished community resource continues to thrive and inspire.

Please note that this event is for guests aged 21 and over. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to enjoy a night of art, music, and community.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Annmarie Garden’s website.

Come and celebrate the beauty of art and nature at the Art Blooms Opening Reception—an evening you won’t want to miss!