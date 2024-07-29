A Job by Chance and a Career of Dedicated Service

After 28 years and three months of dedicated service, Rhonda Hurt is retiring from her role as a civilian employee at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Her journey began in 1995 when she joined as a volunteer after attending a community meeting aimed at starting a neighborhood watch program for her street. Little did she know, that moment would shape her career path at CCSO.

Rhonda started by tackling a backlog of Field Interview Reports, entering pawn transactions, and digitizing old Polaroid pictures into the CAD system while volunteering. By April 1996, she was hired part-time, assisting the Crime Lab with developing photographs and handling arrest cards alongside Fingerprint Specialist Ernie Jones, whom she fondly remembers.

Over the years, Rhonda’s role expanded to full-time status within the Criminal Investigations Division. She became indispensable, handling administrative duties, assisting detectives with investigating pawn and copper thefts, and managing the Sex Offender Registry. Her dedication did not go unnoticed; in 2012, she received the “Liberty Bell Award” from The State’s Attorney’s Office and the Charles County Bar Association for her exceptional work in managing the Sex Offender Registry.

Some of Rhonda’s fondest memories are the fundraisers she helped coordinate or participated in with coworkers. Among these were the United Way Day of Caring and Christmas in April. However, her favorite organizations to volunteer for were the Special Olympics and the American Cancer Society. “Both have a very special place in my heart,” she said. “Years ago, one of the fundraisers I organized was the Womenless Beauty Pageant, where we raised thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society in one night! The best beauty pageant contestant was Cpl. Paul Morgan, Jr., #156. He was amazing at raising money while honoring his mother, who at the time, had been diagnosed with cancer. All I can say is ‘You just had to be there! Rest in peace, my friend.’”

Rhonda extends heartfelt thanks to the women of CCSO—both Sworn and Corrections officers—who serve as remarkable role models in the community, balancing demanding professional responsibilities with personal commitments.

Looking forward, Rhonda is eager to embark on the next chapter of her life, committed to fulfilling her purpose through continued volunteering, caring for her family, and embracing life to the fullest. Her parting message resonates with warmth and gratitude: “Hugs to all!”

