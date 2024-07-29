Teen Court’s “Be Expressive” Class in Mother-Daughter Series

On July 30th, Teen Court continues their partnership with OmmWorks by offering the sixth session in their eight-part Mother-Daughter series. This session, titled “Be Expressive,” invites participants to explore various forms of expression, including style, art, and communication.

The event will take place from 6:00 PM to 7:15 PM at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters Building, located at 6915 Crain Highway, La Plata, MD 20646. Designed to be safe, fun, and inclusive, the session incorporates mediation, movement, and simple breathing techniques to help relieve stress and foster success.

Participants do not need to have attended previous sessions to join. The classes are free for Charles County residents and their accompanying adults, but space is limited. To register, interested individuals should contact Sarah Vaughan, Teen Court Coordinator, at 301-609-3916 or via email at [email protected].

The series offers a wonderful opportunity for mothers, step-mothers, foster moms, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, and daughters to bond and learn valuable skills together. Upcoming sessions include “Be Purposeful” and “Be OmMAzing!”

For more information and to secure your spot, reach out to Sarah Vaughan and join the enriching experience of the Mother-Daughter series.

