Waldorf Man Arrested on Assault and Drug Charges

Larry Douglas Murphy, 63, of Waldorf, has been charged with multiple offenses following a violent incident with a female victim. The charges include first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident occurred in the early hours of July 24, 2024, at Murphy’s residence on Crain Highway.

According to court documents, the arresting officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of unknown trouble at Murphy’s apartment. Upon arrival, they found Murphy already detained by other officers. The victim, identified as an adult female, reported that she and Murphy had been drinking before returning to the apartment. An argument ensued, during which Murphy allegedly struck her with a closed fist, grabbed her neck, and pushed her to the floor. He then reportedly dragged her outside by her feet.

The victim sustained visible injuries, including redness and scratch marks on her neck and knee, and complained of back pain and pain in her hand, though she refused medical treatment. She stated that she did not lose consciousness during the assault.

When questioned by police, Murphy claimed that both he and the victim had been using cocaine earlier in the day. “The residue inside the bag was cocaine that we both used earlier,” Murphy admitted. He described their argument escalating after the victim overturned a table in the apartment, leading him to place her belongings outside. Murphy alleged that she struck him first, prompting him to grab her arm, at which point she fell onto the couch and began kicking him. Despite his claims, Murphy did not report any injuries and also refused medical treatment.

A search of Murphy incident to arrest revealed a small plastic bag with a white powdery residue and a cut straw, items commonly used to snort controlled substances. Murphy admitted the residue was cocaine. Further search led to the recovery of drug paraphernalia and additional items related to the assault.

Murphy was formally charged with the following:

First-degree assault, carrying a penalty of up to 25 years in prison.

Second-degree assault, which can result in up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, which carries no prison time but a fine of up to $500.

Murphy was transported to the Charles County Detention Center without further incident and is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 15, 2024.