Port Tobacco Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges After Traffic Stop in La Plata

A routine traffic stop in La Plata, led to the arrest of Courtney Alexis Mearis, 22, of Port Tobacco, who now faces multiple charges, including drug distribution and driving under the influence.

According to court documents, Officer McGovern of the La Plata Police Department observed Mearis’s gold Buick making erratic maneuvers in the early hours of July 25, 2024.

Officer McGovern reported that Mearis’s vehicle crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and entered a parking lot before accelerating through a traffic light. When he activated his emergency equipment, Mearis initially sped up before coming to a stop. Upon approaching the vehicle, Officer McGovern noted Mearis had bloodshot, watery eyes and appeared lethargic. She handed him a feminine hygiene pad and a tampon instead of her license and registration, stating, “I am on my period.”

Further investigation revealed that Mearis was unsteady on her feet and emitted an odor of alcohol. She admitted to having “one drink” and described her friend’s house as “about two drinks away.” Her responses to questions were often nonsensical, prompting Officer McGovern to conduct Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which she failed. Mearis was then arrested for driving under the influence.

A search of her vehicle uncovered a substantial amount of cannabis packaged for distribution and large sums of cash in brown bags. Consequently, Mearis faces charges including possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of cannabis, reckless driving, negligent driving, and driving under the influence.