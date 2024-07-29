Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Teen and Recovery of Stolen Firearm

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, Deputy Joseph Senatore of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 for an equipment violation while performing traffic enforcement duties. During the stop, Deputy Senatore noticed a firearm conspicuously placed against the passenger’s leg in the front seat.

Both the driver and the passenger were detained for further investigation, leading to a search of the vehicle. The search uncovered a loaded 7.62 X 39mm Draco pistol, with ammunition already chambered. Verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the firearm was reported stolen by the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

The passenger, a 17-year-old juvenile, was arrested and charged as an adult with multiple offenses including transporting and possessing a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a stolen regulated firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor among other related charges.

Following the arrest, the suspect was taken to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown pending a bond hearing.