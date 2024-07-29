Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Teen and Recovery of Stolen Firearm

July 29, 2024

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, Deputy Joseph Senatore of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 for an equipment violation while performing traffic enforcement duties. During the stop, Deputy Senatore noticed a firearm conspicuously placed against the passenger’s leg in the front seat.

Both the driver and the passenger were detained for further investigation, leading to a search of the vehicle. The search uncovered a loaded 7.62 X 39mm Draco pistol, with ammunition already chambered. Verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the firearm was reported stolen by the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

The passenger, a 17-year-old juvenile, was arrested and charged as an adult with multiple offenses including transporting and possessing a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a stolen regulated firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor among other related charges.

Following the arrest, the suspect was taken to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown pending a bond hearing.


