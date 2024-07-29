Fatal Collision in Fort Washington Claims Life of White Plains Woman

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday evening in Fort Washington.

The collision resulted in the death of 77-year-old Louise Wilder from White Plains.

On July 26, 2024, around 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Fort Washington Road following reports of a multi-vehicle accident. The incident involved four vehicles, leading to Wilder’s death at the scene. Two other drivers involved in the crash were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the fourth vehicle was uninjured.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the collision began when Wilder’s vehicle and another car collided in the intersection’s northbound lanes. The impact caused two other vehicles traveling in the southbound lanes to be struck.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking information from anyone who might have witnessed the accident. Individuals with details are encouraged to call 301-731-4422. Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously via Crime Solvers at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, through the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Reference case number 24-0043509 when providing information.