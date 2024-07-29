August Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

August is brimming with excitement at the museum! We are thrilled to introduce our new event series, Family Fun Fridays, offering engaging activities and interactive experiences for families. Additionally, get ready for an unforgettable evening as country music star Cole Swindell takes the stage for the second Waterside Music Series concert of the summer. Join us this month for these fantastic events and make lasting memories with family and friends. www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Select days in the month of Aug. – Lore Oyster House

Join us at the newly refurbished Lore Oyster House. Located six-tenths of a mile south of the main museum campus on Solomons Island Road, this 1934 seafood packing house offers exhibits that explore all aspects of oyster processing. No admission required. Visit our website for all summer dates! Lore Oyster House | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesday through Sunday, the month of Aug. – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m.

Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children, infant through 12 years. On Saturdays and Sundays, there will also be a 3:10 p.m. cruise. For more information and to register visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, in the month of Aug. – Cove Point Lighthouse grounds and Visitors Center 1 – 4 p.m.

The Cove Point Lighthouse grounds are open to the public during the summer months to enjoy a view of the Calvert Cliffs, explore the base of the lighthouse tower, and learn about the history of the oldest continuously operating lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay. No admission required. NOTE: The beach is not open to the public. Cove Point Lighthouse | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, Aug. 1 & 8 – Sea Squirts: Boats – Sail 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, accompanied by an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

1 – 4:30 p.m.Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas from 1 – 4:30 p.m. to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits. First Fossil Friday!

Saturday, Aug. 3 – Fossil Field Experience 9 a.m. – noon

Come and explore the fossils at Cove Point. Learn more about fossils: where to find them, how to identify them, and what they can tell us about the past. This program is for adults and children ages 8 and older that are accompanied by an adult. Pre-Registration required at least two business days before the program. Cost: $25 per participant. For more information and to register, visit: Fossil Field Experience | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Aug. 9 – Family Fun Friday: Muddy Around the Marsh 9 – 11 a.m.

Dive into the marsh mud in this new family program! Join one of our educators as we dig around in the marsh mud for the animals that make it their home, wade through the grasses of the marsh to discover what secrets they hold, and use items from the marsh to make art! Be sure to wear clothing that can get muddy! Family Fun Friday events at the museum are designed for families with children ages 5-12 and are a chance to enjoy the museum and a special program with activities and crafts that begin before the museum is open to the public. Fee includes museum admission: $15 per person for non-members; $12 per person for members. Family Fun Fridays | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tour 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Step aboard the museum’s skipjack for an up-close tour with crew members of her 56 ft. deck. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sails, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tours

Friday, Aug. 16 – Family Fun Friday: Mammals at the Museum 9 – 11 a.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum is home to more than fishes, reptiles, and amphibians! Come and spend the morning with your family meeting and learning about our amazing mammals and the role they play in our local environment! Family Fun Friday events at the museum are designed for families with children ages 5-12 and are a chance to enjoy the museum and a special program with activities and crafts that begin before the museum is open to the public. Fee includes museum admission: $15 per person for non-members; $12 per person for members. Family Fun Fridays | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Aug. 16 – Waterside Performance Series: Cole Swindell 7 p.m.

Multi-Platinum-selling superstar and ACM Award-winner Cole Swindell will take the stage this month! Prepare for an epic night of country music as Swindell delivers his smashing hits and keeps the energy high throughout the evening. Opening for Swindell is Nashville-based rising country artist Noah Hicks. Gates open at 5 p.m. with food and beverage vendors onsite. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store close at 3 p.m. for concert preparations. Cost of tickets are $49 – $99 (additional fees apply). Tickets are online at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, Aug. 17 – Toy Boatbuilding 1 – 4 p.m.

Make a toy boat from wood under the Corbin Nature Pavilion! Space and materials are limited. Visitors will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. For ages 5 and up. Sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild. Museum admission applies; In addition, a donation of $2 per boat is requested. Toy Boatbuilding | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursdays, Aug. 15, 22 & 29 – Little Minnows: Boats – Manpowered 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Boats – Manpowered, for preschoolers ages 3 – 5, accompanied by an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Tuesday, Aug. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Sunday, Aug. 25 – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tour 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Step aboard the museum’s skipjack for an up-close tour with crew members of her 56 ft. deck. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sails, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tours

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.