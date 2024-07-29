Nineteen of 20 Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks in St. Mary’s County

On July 24, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit carried out a series of alcohol compliance checks across the county. The initiative aimed to ensure that local alcohol retailers adhere to Maryland’s laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to minors.
The checks involved a 19-year-old Confidential Informant (CI) from the Sheriff’s Office, who was supervised by Sergeant Robert Merritt. Both were dressed in athletic wear to blend in. The CI attempted to purchase alcohol from 20 different retailers without presenting identification to test the businesses’ compliance with the law.
Out of the 20 businesses visited, 19 complied with the legal requirements by requesting identification from the underage CI. These compliant businesses included:
- 2000 Liquor, Lexington Park
- ABC Liquors, California
- Bradfords Neighborhood Market LLC, Hollywood
- California Wine & Spirits, California
- Cook’s Liquors & Deli, Park Hall
- Corner Liquors, Lexington Park
- Early Bird, Hollywood
- H.V. Liquors, California
- Hermanville C-Store, Lexington Park
- Jughead Liquor Wine Beer, California
- Lex Wine & Spirits, Lexington Park
- Marketplace Wine & Spirits, California
- Ridge Market, Ridge
- Rod’n Reel, Lexington Park
- Sign Of The Whale Liquors, Lexington Park
- St Mary’s Fine Wine And Spirits, Great Mills
- St. James Deli & Spirits, Lexington Park
- Twist Wine & Spirits, Lexington Park
- Wildewood Wine & Spirits, California
However, Baymart and Deli, located at 16591 Three Notch Road in Ridge, failed to request identification, allowing the CI to purchase alcohol illegally.
The Sheriff’s Office has forwarded the alcohol violation report concerning Baymart and Deli to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for further review and potential action.