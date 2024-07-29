Nineteen of 20 Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks in St. Mary’s County

On July 24, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit carried out a series of alcohol compliance checks across the county. The initiative aimed to ensure that local alcohol retailers adhere to Maryland’s laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to minors.

The checks involved a 19-year-old Confidential Informant (CI) from the Sheriff’s Office, who was supervised by Sergeant Robert Merritt. Both were dressed in athletic wear to blend in. The CI attempted to purchase alcohol from 20 different retailers without presenting identification to test the businesses’ compliance with the law.

Out of the 20 businesses visited, 19 complied with the legal requirements by requesting identification from the underage CI. These compliant businesses included:

2000 Liquor, Lexington Park

ABC Liquors, California

Bradfords Neighborhood Market LLC, Hollywood

California Wine & Spirits, California

Cook’s Liquors & Deli, Park Hall

Corner Liquors, Lexington Park

Early Bird, Hollywood

H.V. Liquors, California

Hermanville C-Store, Lexington Park

Jughead Liquor Wine Beer, California

Lex Wine & Spirits, Lexington Park

Marketplace Wine & Spirits, California

Ridge Market, Ridge

Rod’n Reel, Lexington Park

Sign Of The Whale Liquors, Lexington Park

St Mary’s Fine Wine And Spirits, Great Mills

St. James Deli & Spirits, Lexington Park

Twist Wine & Spirits, Lexington Park

Wildewood Wine & Spirits, California

However, Baymart and Deli, located at 16591 Three Notch Road in Ridge, failed to request identification, allowing the CI to purchase alcohol illegally.

The Sheriff’s Office has forwarded the alcohol violation report concerning Baymart and Deli to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for further review and potential action.