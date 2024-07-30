St. Mary’s County Planning Commission Meeting on Honda and Kia Dealership Plans Amid Community Concerns

The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission held a significant meeting on July 22nd, focusing on the proposed construction of new Honda and Kia dealerships on Notch Road, a project poised to reshape local traffic and community landscapes.The session, led by Chairman Howard Thompson, adhered strictly to its protocols, reminding attendees of the three-minute limit for public testimonies and the necessity of an oath for speakers. On the agenda were the approval of previous meeting minutes and a detailed discussion of the dealership concept site plan.

Representatives for the proposed 27,242 square foot Honda and 20,296 square foot Kia dealerships outlined plans for two major commercial entrances designed to accommodate truck traffic and improve current traffic flow on Route 235. Pat Mudd, the project’s engineer, detailed the technical aspects, including modifications to driveways and enhancements to public water and sewer systems across the site. Additionally, a robust stormwater management system was proposed to mitigate environmental impacts, utilizing underground storage and filtration systems to manage runoff effectively.

Traffic engineer Mike Lenhart provided an in-depth traffic impact study, suggesting a traffic signal at the intersection of FDR Boulevard and Route 235 as a mitigation strategy. Lenhart highlighted the ongoing dialogue with the State Highway Administration, emphasizing the necessity of this new signal to alleviate potential traffic increases.

The public hearing segment echoed with concerns from local residents, particularly those from the Woodland Acres community. Issues ranged from increased traffic, potential flooding, noise pollution, and light intrusion. Residents like James Worthy and Colleen Lane vocalized apprehensions about traffic management and stormwater runoff, pressing for assurances that their quality of life would not be compromised.

In response, the applicant’s team, including legal counsel Chris Longmore, reassured the public of their commitment to mitigating adverse effects. Promises were made to restrict test drive routes away from residential areas and limit vehicle deliveries to daylight hours to reduce noise.

As the meeting progressed towards deliberation, the Planning Commission weighed the community’s concerns against the potential economic benefits of the project, including job creation and increased tax revenue. The discussion concluded with the board voting to approve the concept site plan, stipulating conditions to address traffic management, on-site vehicle handling, and strict adherence to stormwater regulations.

With the approval in place, the focus now shifts to ensuring compliance with the set conditions. The upcoming development of the Honda and Kia dealerships marks a significant chapter in the county’s growth, promising economic benefits while challenging planners and developers to remain attentive to the needs and concerns of the local community.



Meeting Introduction

Welcome and Rules

– The chairman, Howard Thompson, opens the July 22nd meeting of the Saint Mary’s County Planning Commission.

– Reminds attendees that the meeting is recorded and emphasizes the importance of using microphones for public comments.

– Outlines the rules for public comments, including a three-minute limit and the requirement to take an oath before testifying.

Agenda

– The agenda includes the approval of the minutes from the July 8th meeting and a public hearing on the Honda and Kia dealership concept site plan.

Concept Site Plan Presentation

Project Overview

– The proposal is for a 27,242 square foot Honda dealership and a 20,296 square foot Kia dealership.

– The location is on Notch Road, California, Maryland, within the MXM zoning district and AE4 overlay zone.

Staff and Board Introductions

– Planning Commission members and county staff, including the director of the Department of Land Use and Growth Management, planners, and administrative coordinators, introduce themselves.

– The applicant’s team, including Greg Lyons from CMA Properties, Pat Mudd (engineer), Mike Lenhart (traffic engineer), and Chris Longmore (legal counsel), is introduced.

Site Plan Details by Pat Mudd

Driveways and Traffic

– The plan eliminates existing driveways, replacing them with two large commercial entrances designed for truck traffic.

– A software program ensures that truck turning movements can be accomplished on-site without disrupting traffic on 235.

– Truck unloading of cars will occur at the rear of the site.

Public Water and Sewer

– Public water will be extended from Route 4, running across the site.

– The public sewer will run across the site and connect to an existing manhole east of the site.

Landscaping and Buffers

– A 30-foot buffer with a fence will be installed along the property boundaries.

– A six-foot wood fence will be along the eastern property line.

– Trees and shrubs are not allowed in the water and sewer easement area, but a grass buffer will be maintained.

Stormwater Management

– The stormwater management plan includes filtration systems and underground storage to handle runoff.

– The system is designed to filter water through a bio system and store it to release at controlled rates, matching pre-development conditions.

Traffic and Mitigation by Mike Lenhart

Traffic Impact Study

– The study, reviewed by state and county staff, proposes mitigation at the intersection of Route 4 and 235.

– The plan includes a pro rata payment towards a traffic signal at FDR Boulevard and 235, aiming to divert traffic and improve flow.

County Priority Letter

– Lenhart reads from a county priority letter to the State Highway Administration, emphasizing the need for the traffic signal to improve traffic flow and safety at the intersection.

Public Concerns and Applicant Responses

Community Concerns

– Residents of Woodland Acres express concerns about increased traffic, stormwater management, noise, light pollution, and potential test drive routes through their neighborhood.

– Specific issues raised include potential flooding, safety concerns, and the impact on local roads and infrastructure.

Applicant’s Assurances

– The applicant assures measures to prevent test drives through the neighborhood.

– Vehicle deliveries will be limited to daytime hours to minimize noise and disruption.

– Landscaping and fencing plans aim to mitigate noise and visual impact on neighboring properties.

Detailed Public Testimonies

James Worthy

– A resident of Woodland Acres expresses concerns about traffic, noise, and stormwater management.

– Highlights the need to enforce the test drive route and address existing flooding issues in the neighborhood.

Colleen Lane

– Discusses issues with existing traffic and drainage problems in the neighborhood.

– Raises concerns about the proposed traffic signal and its impact on the local community, including condo residents.

John Osborne

– Represents Carter Myers Automotive, emphasizing the company’s community involvement and commitment to addressing concerns.

– Details the company’s policies on test drives and vehicle deliveries, ensuring they occur during business hours and are managed responsibly.

Louis Aldridge

– Supports the project, highlighting the need for improved traffic access and safety.

– Suggests speed bumps and better traffic management to address community concerns.

Rory Fite

– Discusses the need for access roads and safe traffic flow for neighboring businesses.

– Emphasizes the importance of maintaining access for his construction business and the safety of the proposed site entrances.

Benjamin Hill

– Questions the stormwater management plan and potential impacts on his property.

– Seeks clarification on how the project will manage excess water runoff and prevent flooding.

Joan Sullivan Cowan

– Supports the project, emphasizing the need for good-paying jobs and increased tax revenue.

– Suggests considering additional community amenities, such as parks, to benefit the local area.

Additional Discussions

Service Roads and Access

– Emphasis on the need for service roads to ensure clear access for neighboring properties.

– Discussion on the importance of inner parcel connectors and future access planning.

Traffic Safety and Stormwater Management

– Ongoing concerns about traffic safety and adequate stormwater management are discussed.

– Detailed explanations of the proposed stormwater systems and their expected impact on the surrounding area.

Questions and Clarifications with Mr. Longmore

Stormwater Management Clarification

– Mr. Longmore addresses concerns about stormwater management, reiterating that the site will control all stormwater to ensure it does not worsen existing conditions.

– Emphasizes that the project will comply with county and public works approval processes and that the final site plan will undergo thorough review.

Traffic and Safety Concerns

– Discussion about the impact of increased traffic from the dealerships and possible alternatives to reduce risks at the intersection of 235 and Woodland Acres.

– Mr. Longmore and Mr. Lenhart explain that the State Highway Administration has approved the right-in, right-out access points, and additional measures like deceleration lanes are not feasible due to space constraints.

Board Deliberations

Concerns and Conditions

– The board deliberates on various concerns, including traffic, stormwater management, and community impact.

– Consensus on the importance of the traffic signal at FDR Boulevard and 235 to mitigate traffic issues.

– Agreement on conditions to be included in the approval, such as ensuring no neighborhood traffic, on-site unloading of cars, and collaboration with neighboring properties for inter-parcel connectors.

Final Decision

– The board votes to approve the concept site plan with specific conditions, including the contribution towards the traffic signal, on-site loading and unloading, restriction of test drives through the neighborhood, and adherence to stormwater management requirements.