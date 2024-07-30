CSM Hosting 33rd Annual Golf Classic on August 8th, 2024

Tarot Revisited. Through Aug.15. Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, La Plata Campus. Members of CSM’s Art Club, advised by Professor Andrew Wodzianski, present new interpretations of Tarot cards in their annual summer exhibition in the Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery.

Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2024/05/tarot-revisited-gallery.html

33rd Annual Golf Classic Tournament. Aug 8. Swan Point Yacht and Country Club. Join us for our premier summer event! For our golfers, it’s a day filled with good times and top-tier golfing against the backdrop of a stunning Southern Maryland riverfront course.

For our sponsors, it’s a chance to support the college and our students while enjoying visibility and enthusiasm for your enterprise. For the CSM Foundation, it’s a day dedicated to securing vital funds for scholarships and initiatives that open doors for aspiring Southern Maryland scholars. Registration starts at $125; sponsorships available. https://www.csmd.edu/golfclassic

Transfer Thursdays. Aug. 8-15. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Most Thursdays, representatives from various institutions will be available to chat with you virtually and help you navigate your transfer experience!

You do not have to stay the whole two hours, just stop by at any point during the timeframe to ask your questions. This July, attend visits with Stevenson University and George Mason University. Free, registration required. Transfer Fairs and Events (csmd.edu)

College Closed. Aug. 16. Administrative offices, including all student services, will be closed Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, to allow for employee participation at CSM’s All-College Convocation. Some campus locations will remain open for pre-approved class activity.

Project Veteran House: Getting Started in It. Aug. 30, 2-4:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Learning Resource (LR) Building, Room 103. This event is to introduce veterans to Project Veteran House, which offers free Microsoft Certifications for veterans and vouchers for veterans to take certification exams. This event is only open to veterans. Free. Project Veteran House: Getting Started in IT (csmd.edu)