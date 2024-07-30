Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Guilty to DUI After Taking Wrong Truck Home From Bar

Robert Ryan Smith, a 36-year-old police officer from Charles County, Maryland, was charged with unauthorized vehicle removal and driving under the influence. The charges are connected to an incident that took place on December 3, 2023, at the Moose Lodge located on Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville.

According to court documents, St, Mary’s County Deputy Elijsha Munn responded to a call about a stolen vehicle at approximately 10:00 PM on December 3.

A male victim reported that his gray 2019 Dodge Ram was missing from the Moose Lodge parking lot. He explained that he had parked his truck in the lot near the far-left corner, but it was no longer there when he returned.

Deputy Munn reviewed surveillance footage from the Moose Lodge, which did not capture the victim’s vehicle directly but allowed the officers to pinpoint the general location in the parking lot. Near the spot where the victim’s truck had been parked, officers found a red 2017 Ford F-150 with Maryland registration plates. The vehicle was registered to Robert Ryan Smith.

Deputy Munn then proceeded to Smith’s residence in Charlotte Hall, where the victim’s Dodge Ram was found parked in the driveway. When questioned, Smith admitted that the vehicle was not his. He stated he had been at the Moose Lodge earlier in the night and had driven the victim’s truck to drop off his friend at his home before returning to his own residence.

The friend confirmed Smith’s account, stating that he was a passenger in the vehicle when Smith drove him home. During the interview, Deputy Munn detected the odor of alcohol on Smith’s breath, noted his slurred speech, and observed his red, glassy eyes, leading to the belief that Smith was under the influence of alcohol at the time. Smith explained he had been drinking at the Moose Lodge and took the wrong vehicle by mistake. He acknowledged that he had driven the vehicle but insisted he intended to return it.

Smith’s friend, provided a statement that Smith seemed confused but not aggressive. The friend stated he didn’t realize the vehicle was stolen until after they arrived at Smith’s house.

In a commitment to transparency and accountability, Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry informed the public of recent actions involving Sgt. Robert Smith, a Charles County Sheriff’s officer.

On June 11, 2024, Smith was suspended with pay after the Agency was informed of charges being placed against him by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation stemmed from the off-duty incident in Mechanicsville.

On July 25, 2024, Smith pled guilty to one count of driving while impaired in St. Mary’s County District Court. Following Agency policy, the CCSO’s Office of Professional Responsibility launched an administrative investigation, which will be concluded now that the criminal proceedings have been resolved.

Sheriff Berry emphasized the agency’s commitment to integrity and public trust, stating, “This officer’s actions are contrary to the values and professionalism of the Agency. I want to make our community aware of this incident and reassure them that we take these situations seriously and cooperate fully with investigating agencies. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining the public’s trust.”

Sheriff Berry further noted that the administrative investigation would review Smith’s conduct in relation to department policies and procedures. The CCSO aims to ensure that all officers uphold the highest standards of behavior, both on and off duty. Any violations of these standards are addressed promptly to maintain the credibility and effectiveness of the law enforcement community.