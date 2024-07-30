Police Arrest Two Teens After Armed Robbery and Carjacking at St. Charles High School

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, with the assistance of a school resource officer at St. Charles High School, have identified and arrested two suspects in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking case that occurred in the student parking lot at St. Charles High School. The facts of the case are as follows:

On March 6, 2024, two St. Charles High School students were assaulted in the parking lot. After the assault, the suspects stole one of the victim’s cars and fled.

Detectives pursued leads and developed two individuals as suspects: Martino Marcus Young, age 19, of S.E. Washington D.C., and a 17-year-old male from Waldorf. The case was presented to a Charles County Grand Jury earlier this month which returned indictments of armed carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, firearms violations, and other related charges. Arrest warrants were obtained and with the help of the CCSO Warrant Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force, both suspects were arrested on July 24. Search warrants were served and evidence linking the suspects to the case was recovered.

The juvenile was charged as an adult and is being held at the Charles County Detention Center. Young, who was initially arrested in Washington, D.C., was extradited to Charles County on July 29 and is awaiting bond review. Anyone with additional details is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit at 301-609-6491. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

