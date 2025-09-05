UPDATE: Man Found Guilty of Assault, Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery of St. Charles High School Students

UPDATE 9/5/2025: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, August 28, 2025, a Charles County jury, after a 4-day trial, convicted Martino Marcus Young, 20, of Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery, two counts of First-Degree Assault, four counts of Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges.

On March 6, 2024, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Charles High School for the report of an armed subject.

Upon arrival, they met with a juvenile victim (Victim 2) who reported that he and two friends were confronted and assaulted by four suspects in the school’s parking lot.

A school resource officer also made contact with another victim (Victim 1), who reported that during the assault, he was struck several times in his face with a firearm. The victim fell and lost the key to his vehicle, which one of the suspects used to steal his car. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries due to the assault.

An investigation revealed that the day before the assault, a friend of Victim 1 and Young’s juvenile co-defendant got into a verbal altercation at the school.

Later that day, Victim 1 drove his friend to the co-defendant’s apartment complex, but no altercation occurred. The following day, however, the suspects parked near Victim 1’s vehicle and ambushed him, Victim 2, and another friend as they walked toward the cars.

While the third friend was able to escape prior to the attack, Victims 1 and 2 were assaulted. During the attack, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and threatened Victim 1. The suspects then fled the area, with one of them taking Victim 1’s car.

Video surveillance of the assault was captured by school cameras. During the course of the investigation, Young was developed as one of the suspects.

A sentencing date for Young has been set for October 31, 2025, at 2 p.m. He faces 155 years in prison.

Detectives pursued leads and developed two individuals as suspects: Martino Marcus Young, age 19, of S.E. Washington D.C., and a 17-year-old male from Waldorf.

The case was presented to a Charles County Grand Jury earlier this month which returned indictments of armed carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, firearms violations, and other related charges.

Arrest warrants were obtained and with the help of the CCSO Warrant Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force, both suspects were arrested on July 24. Search warrants were served and evidence linking the suspects to the case was recovered.

The juvenile was charged as an adult and is being held at the Charles County Detention Center. Young, who was initially arrested in Washington, D.C., was extradited to Charles County on July 29 and is awaiting bond review.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit at 301-609-6491. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

