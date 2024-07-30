Richard Alvin Nolan III Faces Multiple Theft Charges from California Target

Richard Alvin Nolan III, 36, of Lusby, has been charged with multiple counts of theft in connection with a series of incidents at a Target store in California, MD.

According to court documents, Nolan engaged in a theft scheme spanning from December 2023 to May 2024, resulting in losses totaling $1,477.08.

The court documents outline several specific incidents:

December 20, 2023: Nolan reportedly stole two Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 instant cameras, a White Theragun TheraFace massage gun, and a White Therabody TheraFace PRO massage gun. The stolen items had a combined retail value of $609.96.

April 18, 2024: Nolan is accused of stealing a Desert Rose Theragun mini G5 massage gun, valued at $199.99.

April 30, 2024: Nolan allegedly took two black and orange Jackery 300W Portable Power Generators, valued at $599.98.

May 11, 2024: Nolan reportedly stole a bottle of Heinz yellow mustard, a gallon of Maola whole milk, two packages of Viva paper towels, and a package of Bounty paper towels, with a total value of $67.15.

The thefts were part of a continuous scheme where Nolan, along with accomplices, would sell the stolen items.

Andrew Leo Sewell, admitted to being present during one of the thefts and named Nolan as the perpetrator. According to Sewell, Nolan would steal the items, which would then be sold for cash.

Nolan faces charges including:

One count of theft scheme: $100 to under $1,500

Three counts of theft: $100 to under $1,500

One count of theft less than $100

Nolan is scheduled for a preliminary inquiry on September 6, 2024, in the District Court of Maryland for St. Mary’s County.

