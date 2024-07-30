Wanted St. Mary’s County Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Dejuan Antwan Stafford, 39, of Lexington Park, was arrested on July 26, 2024, for multiple drug-related charges following a police investigation at a local parking lot. The arrest was carried out by Deputy Joseph Senatore of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, at approximately 2:08 AM, Deputy Senatore observed Stafford standing next to a vehicle in a parking lot on Old Great Mills Road. Recognizing Stafford from prior interactions and knowing he had several active arrest warrants, including for failure to appear and violation of probation, Deputy Senatore confirmed these warrants were still active through the Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrest, a search of Stafford revealed a glass smoking device with white powdery residue and a paper fold containing two white rock-like substances. The substance in the smoking device was identified as cocaine, while the rocks were determined to be crack cocaine. Both are classified as Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. Additionally, Stafford had drug paraphernalia on his person.

Stafford faces several charges, including:

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine and crack cocaine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

If convicted, Stafford could face up to one year in jail and a fine of $5,000 for each possession charge and an additional $500 fine for the paraphernalia charge.