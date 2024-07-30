St. Mary’s County Man Charged with Assault and Weapon Possession

Kevin Wayne Key, 34, of California, Maryland, was arrested on July 27, 2024, following an alleged assault at Key’s residence, involving an adult female.

According to court documents, Deputy Jessica Wilson of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department. The victim, had sought medical treatment at the fire department after fleeing Key’s residence.

The victim reported that during a verbal altercation, she called Key a derogatory name, prompting him to punch her in the face twice and bite her hand. She claimed that she attempted to defend herself with brass knuckles, which Key then used to strike her on the head. She further stated that Key strangled her to the point of losing consciousness and urinating on herself. Visible injuries, including an abrasion on her face, a cut lip, a bite mark on her hand, and blood in her eye, corroborated her account.

Key, during his interview with the police, provided a different version of events. He admitted to having a verbal altercation with Jones, stating that he ripped a cigarette out of her mouth, which he said made her irate. Key claimed that he tried to get her to leave the residence by pushing her out. According to Key, the victim then attempted to attack him with brass knuckles, which he managed to take from her. He asserted that he did not strangle her and that he was trying to help her out of a bad situation by letting her stay at his residence for the week. Key emphasized that there were no other witnesses to the incident.

Upon informing Key of his arrest, Deputy Wilson noted that Key removed a pair of brass knuckles from the bottom of his right pant leg, stating they were the same ones Jones used to attack him.

Key was charged with:

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Concealment of a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles)

If convicted, Key faces severe penalties, including up to 25 years in prison for the first-degree assault charge, 10 years for the second-degree assault, and up to three years for concealing a dangerous weapon.

Key was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center following his arrest.