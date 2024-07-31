Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Meeting Summary – July 30, 2024

Introduction and Opening Remarks The meeting was opened by Randy Guy, President of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, at 9:00 AM. He introduced the other commissioners:

Eric Colvin: Representing the First Commissioner District, which includes Ridge, Piney Point, and St. George's Island.

Mike Hewitt: Representing the Second Commissioner District, which includes Leonardtown and Hollywood.

Mike Alderson Jr.: Representing the Third Commissioner District, which includes Charlotte Hall, Golden Beach, and Mechanicsville.

: Representing the Third Commissioner District, which includes Charlotte Hall, Golden Beach, and Mechanicsville. Scott Ostro: Representing the Fourth Commissioner District, which includes Lexington Park, parts of California, Great Mills, and some of Hollywood.

Also introduced were key county staff, including County Administrator David Weiskopf, recorder Julie Burch, and communications director Jenna Guzman. Randy Guy emphasized the importance of speaking clearly for the televised meeting and asked attendees to silence their phones.

Invocation and Pledge Commissioner Mike Hewitt led the invocation, asking for guidance, wisdom, and support for meaningful discussions and community service. The pledge of allegiance followed, led by Commissioner Hewitt.

Consent Agenda The consent agenda, which included routine financial and administrative actions, was presented and approved unanimously with a motion by Commissioner Colvin and a second by Commissioner Alderson.

Department of Emergency Management Presentation The meeting featured a visit from Secretary Russ Strickland of the Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDM). He was accompanied by:

Deputy Director Gerald Gardner

Emergency Manager Amy Bledsoe

Emergency Management Specialist Quinn Alzheimer

Summer Intern Christina Balaton

Secretary Strickland discussed the state’s commitment to building resilient communities through partnerships across local jurisdictions, state departments, and private sectors. Key points included:

Preparedness and Mitigation : Emphasis on the importance of preparedness and mitigation in emergency management.

: Emphasis on the importance of preparedness and mitigation in emergency management. Office of Resilience : Introduction of the new Office of Resilience, tasked with coordinating statewide efforts to address emergency preparedness and mitigation.

: Introduction of the new Office of Resilience, tasked with coordinating statewide efforts to address emergency preparedness and mitigation. Funding Opportunities : Mentioned three FEMA grants totaling over $1.1 million for flood mitigation.

: Mentioned three FEMA grants totaling over $1.1 million for flood mitigation. Tabletop Resiliency Exercise: An upcoming joint exercise with NAS Pax River to enhance local preparedness and resilience.

Commissioner Comments and Questions Commissioners expressed concerns about regulatory challenges and the need for streamlined processes across state agencies. They highlighted the importance of proactive measures in emergency management and the impact of flooding on local communities. Specific issues included:

Commissioner Colvin inquired about solutions for better inter-agency coordination to address local flooding and improve responsiveness.

inquired about solutions for better inter-agency coordination to address local flooding and improve responsiveness. Commissioner Hewitt discussed the challenges of maintaining volunteer emergency services and the need for regulatory adjustments to support them.

discussed the challenges of maintaining volunteer emergency services and the need for regulatory adjustments to support them. Commissioner Alderson raised concerns about the impact of new state regulations on local development and housing costs, particularly in terms of affordability and feasibility.

Amendment of Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan Jessica Andrus from the Department of Land Use and Growth Management presented an amendment to the comprehensive water and sewer plan. The amendment sought to change the water designation for five properties in the Villages at Clark Mill from W-6 (service in 6-10 years) to W-3 (service in 3-5 years). The public hearing was held on July 16, and the record closed on July 23, with one speaker in favor. The amendment was approved unanimously with a motion by Commissioner Alderson and a second by Commissioner Ostro.

Capital Project Grants Agreement for Accessible Water Taxi Arthur Shepherd, Director of Recreation and Parks, along with representatives from the St. Clements Hundred, presented a proposal for a $700,000 grant agreement for an accessible water taxi for St. Clement’s Island. The project aims to enhance accessibility and emergency services. Key features of the vessel include:

ADA Compliance : Ensuring wheelchair accessibility.

: Ensuring wheelchair accessibility. Multi-purpose Capabilities : Transport of equipment and machinery.

: Transport of equipment and machinery. Partnership with Coltons Point Marina: For storage and maintenance.

Key points of the discussion:

Design and Construction : The boat will be a custom-built, twin-outboard, catamaran-style vessel, designed for multi-purpose use, including emergency evacuations.

: The boat will be a custom-built, twin-outboard, catamaran-style vessel, designed for multi-purpose use, including emergency evacuations. Maintenance : A budget for a boat lift to reduce long-term maintenance costs was included.

: A budget for a boat lift to reduce long-term maintenance costs was included. Emergency Services: The vessel will be certified and operated by both the museum’s boat captain and local emergency services personnel.

The commissioners approved the grant agreement and the subrecipient agreement with the St. Clements Hundred unanimously. Commissioner Guy noted the project’s importance for community accessibility and emergency preparedness.

Real Property Railroad Right-of-Way Easement Agreement County Attorney Buffy Giddens presented an amendment to an existing railroad right-of-way easement for the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad. The amendment extends the area within the right-of-way for their parking lot and relocates a sign closer to the road for better visibility. The amendment was approved unanimously with a motion by Commissioner Colvin and a second by Commissioner Alderson.

Commissioner Reports

Commissioner Hewitt: Highlighted a visit from federal delegates, including Senators Cardin and Van Hollen, and Congressman Hoyer, who announced an $850,000 grant for the YMCA in Lexington Park. Raised concerns about review times for building permits and suggested forming a task force to address the issue. Expressed gratitude for the community's support and participation in local events.

Commissioner Colvin: Discussed the need to revisit the animal control ordinance, specifically the five-dog limit. Attended local events, including the summer stock musical "Cinderella" and the Advanced Life Support installation dinner. Highlighted upcoming events like the Fox 5 Zip Trip and lawnmower races at Boles Farms, encouraging community participation.

Commissioner Alderson: Expressed concerns about recent protests in DC and their impact. Attended the 75th anniversary celebration of the Seventh District Fire Department and discussed upcoming local events. Emphasized the importance of addressing housing issues, including exploring opportunities for accessory dwelling units and tiny homes as affordable housing solutions.

Commissioner Ostro: Planned to visit local neighborhoods affected by flooding to assess and address the issue. Mentioned the successful town hall meeting at Cedar Lane and upcoming events like the lawnmower races and the Mako conference. Emphasized the importance of community input and proactive measures in addressing local concerns.

:

Meeting Conclusion The meeting concluded with a motion to enter into a closed session to discuss litigation strategy and personnel matters. The motion was approved unanimously, and the commissioners adjourned the public session.

Key Points:

Emergency Management Focus : The meeting highlighted the importance of emergency management, community resilience, and proactive measures.

: The meeting highlighted the importance of emergency management, community resilience, and proactive measures. Water and Sewer Plan Amendment : Approval of amendments to the comprehensive water and sewer plan to facilitate better service.

: Approval of amendments to the comprehensive water and sewer plan to facilitate better service. Accessible Water Taxi Investment : Investment in an accessible water taxi for St. Clement’s Island to enhance community accessibility and emergency preparedness.

: Investment in an accessible water taxi for St. Clement’s Island to enhance community accessibility and emergency preparedness. Regulatory Challenges and Housing Issues : Discussions on regulatory challenges, housing issues, and the need for streamlined processes and affordable housing solutions.

: Discussions on regulatory challenges, housing issues, and the need for streamlined processes and affordable housing solutions. Community Engagement: Emphasis on community engagement through local events and town hall meetings.