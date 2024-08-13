State Police Arrest Lexington Park Couple for Drug Possession in St. Mary’s County

Alehandro J. Brown, 51, and Latoya N. Sewell, 41, both of Lexington Park, were arrested on July 27, 2024, for possession of controlled dangerous substances (CDS) and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in Lexington Park.

Trooper First Class Timothy Eckrich of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack was patrolling in an unmarked vehicle when he observed a white Chevrolet Silverado making an illegal left turn from an access road behind a 7-11 onto Chancellors Run Road. Trooper Eckrich initiated a traffic stop on Pegg Road. The driver, identified as Vernon Richard Hebb, and two passengers, identified through their MVA photographs as Alehandro J. Brown and Latoya N. Sewell, were in the vehicle.

During the stop, Trooper Eckrich saw Brown attempting to shove something into his front right pocket. Brown claimed he was trying to get his money. However, upon ordering Brown out of the vehicle, Trooper Eckrich observed Brown dumping a white powdery substance from a folded $20 bill onto the passenger seat and the roof of the vehicle. This substance was identified as cocaine through the trooper’s training and experience. Further search of Brown and the vehicle revealed:

A $20 bill containing suspected cocaine residue.

Suspected cocaine on the passenger seat and roof of the vehicle.

A white plastic container with two crystalized rocks, suspected to be crack cocaine, found in a blue bag on the front passenger seat.

Brown faces charges of:

CDS possession (cocaine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Sewell, who was holding a blue bag when ordered out of the vehicle, was also detained. Upon searching the vehicle, the officers found the white plastic container with suspected crack cocaine inside her blue bag. After being read her Miranda rights, Sewell stated that the cocaine belonged to Brown and that he had placed the container in her bag. Brown, however, did not provide any information about the drugs.

Sewell faces charges of:

CDS possession (cocaine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Both Brown and Sewell were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

