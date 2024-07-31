Lexington Park Woman Arrested Twice in Two Days for Drug Possession

Michelle O’Dell, 49, of Lexington Park was arrested twice within two days in St. Mary’s County on charges related to drug possession and paraphernalia.

First Arrest: July 26, 2024

On July 26, 2024, at approximately 4:00 PM, Deputy Bradley Kirscht of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelle O’Dell at her residence on Liberty Street in Lexington Park. The arrest was based on multiple active warrants from both Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police.

When officers arrived at O’Dell’s apartment, she attempted to shut the door upon seeing them. Deputy Kirscht prevented the door from closing and detained her without incident. O’Dell admitted she was aware of her warrants and disclosed she had a “tool” in her bra, which turned out to be a glass smoking device with suspected crack cocaine residue.

The charges from this arrest include:

CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia

O’Dell was read her Miranda rights, which she acknowledged and invoked her right to remain silent. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was processed and served her active warrants.

Second Arrest: July 27, 2024

Just a day after her initial arrest, Michelle O’Dell was arrested again on July 27, 2024, at approximately 3:20 AM. This second arrest occurred during a traffic stop conducted by DFC Wimberly in the area of 7-11 on East Run Drive in Lexington Park.

DFC Wimberly observed a silver Jeep SUV driven by Rachel Elizabeth Bowles, who was known to have a suspended driver’s license. After confirming Bowles’ suspended status, DFC Wimberly initiated a traffic stop. Michelle O’Dell was identified as the passenger in the vehicle.

During the stop, a canine unit conducted a free air drug sniff around the vehicle. Upon exiting the vehicle, two glass smoking devices with white powdery residue were found in plain view on the passenger seat floorboard where O’Dell had been sitting. The residue was consistent with cocaine.

The charges from this arrest include:

CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia

Further search of the vehicle revealed multiple other controlled dangerous substances belonging to Bowles. O’Dell and Bowles were both arrested and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Rachel Elizabeth Bowles, 39, of Lexington Park, was also arrested during the July 27 incident. Bowles was charged with multiple drug offenses after a search of her vehicle and personal belongings revealed various controlled dangerous substances and drug paraphernalia.

Charges against Bowles include:

CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis (2 counts)

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (2 counts)

During the traffic stop, Deputy Wimberly found a tan purse identified as Bowles’ which contained multiple makeup pouches. Inside these pouches were two additional glass smoking devices with cocaine residue, a white rock-like substance suspected to be crack cocaine, and a digital scale with white powder residue. Bowles was subsequently transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.