One Injured After Truck Flips Multiple Times in California

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at approximately 9:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Patuxent Beach Road in California, for the serious motor vehicle collision with rollover.

The 911 caller reported a dark older model truck flipped multiple times after being struck in the rear by another vehicle which reportedly fled. Deputies are investigating the collision.

First responders arrived on the scene to find a Ford pickup truck off the roadway, on its wheels with both occupants out of the vehicle.

The operator was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The passenger denied transported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision. It is unknown if a second vehicle was involved and updates will be provided if details are released by the Sheriff’s Office.

