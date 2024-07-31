No Injuries Reported After Boat Fire in Leonardtown Sends Three Occupants Into Water

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, at approximately 3:53 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Fitzies Marina located at 21540 Joe Hazel Road in Leonardtown, for the reported boat on fire with subjects in the water.

Multiple 911 callers reported a boat was on fire with multiple people in the water.

Two adults and one child was removed from the water by other boaters.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the boat fully engulfed in flames with all occupants being confirmed accounted for, with no injuries reported.

Firefighters from Second District, Seventh District, Leonardtown and Ridge Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene with crews operating for approximately 1 hour before all units returned to service.

The U.S Coast Guard and Maryland Department responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos courtesy of Nathan Hedrick, Ridge VFD.

