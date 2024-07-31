Police Seeking Assistance in Identifying Three Suspects Involved in Vehicle Break-ins

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office requests help identifying and locating the individuals in these pictures. They were seen breaking into multiple vehicles in a Great Mills, MD, neighborhood. There appear to be three suspects, all riding bicycles.

If you recognize these individuals or have information about this case, please contact Deputy First Class Andrew Budd at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 8013. Please reference case number 39718-24.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

