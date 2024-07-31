One Transported to Trauma Center After Rollover Collision Involving Commerical Vehicle in Chesapeake Beach

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at approximately 6:47 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Bayside Road and Christiana Parran Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the serious motor vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle that was overturned with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a dump truck and trailer overturned with both occupants conscious but trapped within the vehicle.

Firefighters removed both patients from the vehicle in under 15 minutes.

One occupant was transported to an area trauma center with injuries. The second occupant denied transport.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash report.

All photos are courtesy of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

