UPDATE: No Threat Found, Store Reopen / Target in California Closed Due to Bomb Threat

UPDATE – Store is reopen as of 1:22 p.m., no threats located. Police investigation ongoing.

On Wednesday, July 31st, 2024, police were dispatched to the Target located 45155 First Colony Way in California, for the reported bomb threat.

The 911 caller was an employee who stated the pharmacy received a phone call which implied there was a bomb in the store with the suspect caller threatening to show up to the store with a firearm.

Police are currently on the scene with evacuations underway.

Avoid the area and expect extended delays and closures in the immediate area.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

