Raleigh Man Charged with Stealing Over $20K in Checks from Local Flooring Company

Kyrie Jabril Smith, 23, of Raleigh, North Carolina, has been charged by criminal summons with multiple counts of theft and a theft scheme involving Southern Maryland Flooring Company.

According to court documents, Smith allegedly stole over $20,000 through fraudulent transactions and thefts between April and May 2024.

Smith is accused of opening a fraudulent account under the name of Southern Maryland Flooring Company at a Truist Bank branch in North Carolina. Using this account, Smith allegedly stole five checks totaling $20,017.32. These checks were addressed to the flooring company for services rendered and were deposited into the fraudulent account.

Timeline of Thefts

April 5, 2024: Smith allegedly deposited $3,238.00 and $100.00 in two separate transactions. April 16, 2024: A deposit of $6,862.32 was made. April 17, 2024: An additional $1,248.00 was deposited. May 7, 2024: A deposit of $6,650.00 was made. May 13, 2024: The final deposit of $2,019.00 was made.

The theft was discovered on April 25, 2024, when an employee at Southern Maryland Flooring Company, reported the fraudulent activities to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. She explained that an unknown individual had opened an account under the company’s name at a different location. This account was then used to deposit the stolen checks, which were payments for services provided by Southern Maryland Flooring Company.

Upon receiving the report, Cpl. Tyler C. Willis of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation. He found that the checks were stolen from Southern Maryland Flooring Company’s main office in White Plains. The checks had been fraudulently endorsed and deposited into the new account.

Truist Bank provided information that helped identify Smith as the person who opened the fraudulent account, and video surveillance footage from the bank showed Smith conducting transactions using the stolen checks. The bank’s Assistant Vice President confirmed that the information provided by law enforcement matched the details of the fraudulent account, including Smith’s North Carolina driver’s license and personal information.

Smith has been charged with the following:

Four counts of theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 One count of theft scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000 One count of theft: $100 to under $1,500

Investigators uncovered that Smith had used his real identification details to open the fraudulent the account, linking his activities directly to him through his North Carolina driver’s license.

Law enforcement in both Maryland and North Carolina collaborated to track down Smith. Officers in Raleigh were familiar with Smith and provided additional addresses linked to him. Despite attempts to locate him at multiple addresses, he was not immediately found.

Cpl. Willis obtained a court-ordered subpoena to retrieve detailed records from Truist Bank. The bank’s records revealed specific dates, times, and locations of the transactions made by Smith. A second subpoena for video surveillance footage confirmed Smith’s identity through clear visual evidence from the bank’s security cameras.