NAVAIR’s Security Cooperation Office Summer Internship Program Brings Innovation to NAVAIR

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, Patuxent River, MD: NAVAIR’s Security Cooperation Office (SSCO) International Programs Junior Personnel Development Program celebrates its ninth year on National Intern Day, July 25.

Since its conception in 2015, the NAVAIR SSCO program has flourished into a robust initiative. Starting with a singular intern in its first year, it now boasts 22 interns and a 75% retention rate.

The internship is designed for college students or recent graduates who are looking to gain experience with NAVAIR international programs, learn the intricacies of foreign relations and policy and support U.S. armed forces.

Under the guidance of Daniel Keller, Business Operations Deputy Lead and Personnel Development Coordinator, many SSCO interns graduates have transitioned successfully into full-time positions within NAVAIR.



“The internship program is an amazing opportunity for college students,” Keller said. “It provides the opportunity to support our international partners and the United States Navy while learning about the NAVAIR organization and teaching important knowledge and skillsets in the fields of business, program management and international relations.” The multi-year internship program gives interns the opportunity to work on different teams in program offices. Every summer, they move to a new team to further their experiences and gain a deeper understanding of where their passions lie. Additionally, interns partake in the “SSCO Summer Series,” which includes trips, tours and interactive trainings. The goal is not just to immerse interns in day-to-day office work, but to expose them to the unique aspects and capabilities of NAVAIR and the wider U.S. Navy.

“We’re getting a number of extremely high-quality candidates, and we are able to select the best and brightest,” said Christopher Pruitt, who works in NAVAIR SSCO, International Programs PM/PA Staffing, and has collaborated closely with the program since 2018. “It’s fun to see what exciting things people can bring to the workforce with new ideas and fresh eyes. Change is great, and they bring change and a breath of fresh air.”

For first-year interns, the culmination of their summer is two-fold. First, they take a road trip to Norfolk, Virginia, where they tour naval ships and squadrons. Then, they prepare and present a brief to SSCO leadership and teammates to share their internship experiences, tasking, progress and achievements.

“From PMA briefs to learning about Letters of Acceptance, this summer has been incredibly interesting,” said first year intern Gabriella Brazinski. “The opportunity to travel with the team for a Government-to-Government meeting gave me insight into the logistics and nuances of negotiating foreign military sales.”

“People who say work isn’t fun clearly haven’t been an SSCO summer intern,” said first year intern Juwan Bembry. “While there is a lot of learning and information involved, the other interns and employees provide an aspect of community and humanity to the professional environment.”

“My experience this summer has been fantastic,” said first year intern Michael Gordon. “Through this program I have learned extensively about international programs and worked with incredible people who make it all possible.” For more information about NAVAIR’s internship program, visit: OPPORTUNITIES | Students | NAVAIR Careers (navy.mil).

Story Written by NAVAIR SSCO Junior Personnel Development Intern, Sarah Cress

