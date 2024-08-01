Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Executive Director Honored with Historic Preservation Award

POMFRET, Md.— The Southern Maryland National Heritage Area is proud to announce that executive director Lucille Walker has been awarded the 2024 Preservation Service Award by the Charles County Historic Preservation Commission.

The Preservation Commission recognized Walker for her “tireless efforts in the creation of the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area.”

“I’m deeply humbled to receive this award and I accept it on behalf of all of those who have worked so hard to make this new national heritage area happen,” Walker said. “It is Southern Maryland’s time!”

The Preservation Service Award recognizes outstanding achievement in and support for furthering the aims of historic preservation in Charles County, including education, research, development, planning, advocacy, and community leadership.



Francis Gray, tribal chairman of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe and vice chair of the Charles County Historic Preservation Committee, presented Walker with the award during a ceremony at the historic Pleasant Hill House in Pomfret, Md., on June 23.

“Lucille Walker is an extraordinary force,” Gray said. “She has great perseverance and she doesn’t give up. She brings everyone in with her and makes sure all are acknowledged. If not for her being the one to take the lead, we would not have the national heritage area.”

The ceremony also included remarks from Charles County Commissioner Ralph Patterson. The Charles County Historic Preservation Awards are presented annually to eligible individuals, businesses, organizations, or projects that deserve recognition for outstanding achievements in historic preservation. Awards are presented in three categories: Preservation Service, Preservation Project, and Award of Merit.

All photos from the event can be found here. A highlight reel of the awards can be found here.

About the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area : Launched in 2023, the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area represents Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and southern Prince George’s counties with a mission to enhance the region through heritage tourism, cultural and natural resource conservation, and educational opportunities. To learn more, visit our website.

