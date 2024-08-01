One Injured After Single Vehicle Collision Leaves One Trapped

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, at approximately 3:52 a.m., police, fire and emergency medical services responded to the area of Thompsons Corner Road and Woodburn Hill Road, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Police arrived on the scene at 3:58 a.m., to find one occupant trapped in the vehicle.

Dispatchers upgraded the assignment to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment, which alerted additional firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hughesville.

Mechanicsville volunteers responded with Squad 2, Engine 23, Chief 2, and Chief 2A for a total of 12 personnel.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and removed the trapped patient in under 10 minutes.

One patient was transported to an area care facility, the second patient refused transport.

All units were in service within 30 minutes.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

