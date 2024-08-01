Maryland Budgets $47 Million to Expand and Enhance Access to Recreation and Open Space

Governor Wes Moore’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget includes more than $47 million for local grants through Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Program Open Space and Community Parks and Playgrounds Program, to expand and enhance public access to recreation and open space throughout Maryland.

“Maryland is a leader in land conservation, and supporting these important programs is a high priority of the Moore-Miller Administration” said Maryland Department of natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “We will continue to work in partnership across all levels of government as well as with the nonprofit and private sectors to preserve our landscapes and provide access for all Marylanders to our state’s open space.”

Program Open Space – Local is providing $32.1 million in grant funds to Maryland’s counties and Baltimore City to acquire and develop land for public recreation and open space uses. Program Open Space – Stateside includes an additional $10 million as a direct grant to Baltimore City for projects. All jurisdictions may now complete individual project applications to submit to the Board of Public Works for final approval.

The governor’s budget also includes $5 million in Community Parks and Playgrounds grant funds for 30 projects statewide. The Community Parks and Playgrounds program provides grants to municipalities to rehabilitate, expand, or improve existing parks, create new parks, or purchase and install playground equipment. Projects funded will be presented to the Board of Public Works for approval in FY 2025.

The following Community Parks and Playgrounds projects received funding in the FY 2025 budget:

Prince George’s County

Town of Cheverly Boyd Park – playground $214,729

City of College Park Calvert Hills Park – swing set $27,800

City of College Park Calvert Hills Park – playground for 5-12 year old children $90,410

Town of New Carrollton Oak Lane Park revitalization $200,000

Town of New Carrollton Mahoney Woods revitalization $230,000

Maryland’s Community Parks and Playgrounds Program invests in the future of Maryland’s established communities by developing and revitalizing parks and playgrounds statewide. To date, more than $92 million in grant funding has been approved for over 882 park and playground projects!

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting grant proposals for the FY 2026 Community Parks and Playgrounds Program. All municipalities throughout the State are invited to apply. Grant proposals will be reviewed and considered for submission to the General Assembly as part of the Governor’s FY 2026 budget.

More information on the Community Parks and Playgrounds Program is available on the DNR website.