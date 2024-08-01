VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity of Person of Interest in Triple Shooting That Leaves One Dead

Homicide Unit detectives released video of a person of interest in a fatal shooting in the Forestville area from early July. Investigators are seeking to identify the male in the video as they continue to investigate the murder of 20-year-old Diontre Mackall of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On July 2, 2024, at approximately 10:05 pm, officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakehurst Avenue for a shooting. Mackall was located inside of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second man was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound that is not considered life-threatening. A third man was treated on the scene for a graze wound.

In the video, the person of interest is seen walking and then running away from the scene following the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0038607.

