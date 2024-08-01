Police Seeking Identity of Man Who Exposed Himself at Waldorf Grocery Store

Charles County Sheriff’s officers are seeking the identity of a male who exposed himself to a woman while inside a grocery store on King Street in Waldorf.

A photo of the suspect, which was recovered from a store surveillance camera, was obtained.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Officer Vanover at 301-609-6282 ext. 0727. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

