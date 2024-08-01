FOX 5 Zip Trip Coming to Leonardtown, Friday Aug. 2nd – Road Closure and Resident Information

FOX 5 Zip Trip is the weekly Friday series that highlights the best spots to visit around the D.C. area.

This event will include on-air personalities and crew who will broadcast live from the properties to highlight our local businesses and community. Zip Trip will be coming and shooting their live coverage from the Square in Leonardtown from 7-11am on August 2nd.

Spectators are encouraged to show support. Spectators should utilize parking outside the Square. Residents and businesses should expect some crowds throughout the morning. Hope to see you there and we thank you for your cooperation.

Road Closures: The Square will be closed from parking starting August 1st at 9 p.m. to August 2nd at 12 p.m.

The Square will be closed from vehicular traffic/thru traffic on August 2nd from 4 a.m. – 12 p.m. for the filming.

