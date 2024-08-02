PG County Man Killed in Wrong-Way Suspected DUI Crash in Baltimore County

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash early Thursday morning in Baltimore County that resulted in the death of a man after a suspected impaired driver traveled the wrong way on Interstate 695.

The deceased victim is identified as John Quame De Love, 64, of Hyattsville, Maryland. De Love was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. De Love was the driver and sole occupant of a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu involved in the crash.

The driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla involved in the crash is identified as Liluram Paudel, 34, of Nottingham, Maryland. He and one passenger, identified as Kashiram Khatri, an adult male, were transported by ambulance to Sinai Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to a two-car crash reported shortly before 2:40 a.m. on I-695 West at Stevenson Road in Baltimore County. The preliminary investigation indicates the Toyota Corolla was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-695 when it crashed head-on with the Chevrolet Malibu. Investigators believe the driver of the Toyota entered the beltway near Reisterstown Road.

All lanes on the outer loop were shut down for several hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. Charges are pending further investigation and consultation with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Police believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance to the crash. Anyone with information relevant to this investigation or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact M/TPR Hite at [email protected]. The investigation continues.