No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Leonardtown, Police and State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Friday, August 2, 2024, at approximately 12:23 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Second District, Bay District, Hollywood, NAS Patuxent River and Seventh District responded to 21944 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported house on fire with subjects/animals possibly inside.

Dispatchers advised to responding units they received multiple 911 callers reporting their neighbors house was on fire with unknown entrapment. One caller advised there was vehicle in the driveway which was occupied.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 6 minutes to find fire showing from the rear of the two story “cape cod” style residence.

Firefighters deployed multiple attack lines and entered the residence to begin searches for the possible missing occupants.

Deputies and a K9 unit from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist. Police searched a nearby garage and the nearby wooded area for the occupant(s) of the home while firefighters conducted searches within the residence which all yielded negative results.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under an hour, the fire spread from the rear of the residence and into the first floor and second floor, the attic and through the roof.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over 4 hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No injuries were reported. The homes occupants were not located.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

