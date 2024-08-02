NHL Capitals Maryland Youth Hockey Event – Registration Now Open for DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day at 18 Local Hockey Rinks

Should you have any interest in highlighting, registration is now open for the NHL’s Washington Capitals DMV Girls Try Hockey For Free Day, taking place at 18 rinks across Maryland and Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 14.:

Participating clubs in Maryland include:

Abingdon, Md. – Tomorrow’s Ice (at Ice World in Abingdon, MD)

Tomorrow’s Ice (at Ice World in Abingdon, MD) Annapolis, Md. – Navy Youth Hockey (at Brigade Sports Complex in Annapolis, MD)

Navy Youth Hockey (at Brigade Sports Complex in Annapolis, MD) Bowie, Md. – the Bowie Bruins (at Bowie Ice Arena in Bowie, MD)

the Bowie Bruins (at Bowie Ice Arena in Bowie, MD) Columbia, Md. – the Howard Huskies (at Columbia Ice Rink in Columbia, MD)

the Howard Huskies (at Columbia Ice Rink in Columbia, MD) Frederick, Md. – the Frederick Freeze (at Skate Frederick in Frederick, MD)

the Frederick Freeze (at Skate Frederick in Frederick, MD) Hagerstown, Md. – the Hagerstown Bulldogs (at Hagerstown Ice & Sports Complex in Hagerstown, MD)

the Hagerstown Bulldogs (at Hagerstown Ice & Sports Complex in Hagerstown, MD) Laurel, Md. – the Tri City Eagles (at The Gardens Ice House in Laurel, MD)

the Tri City Eagles (at The Gardens Ice House in Laurel, MD) Rockville, Md. – Montgomery Youth Hockey Association (at Rockville Ice Arena in Rockville, MD)

Montgomery Youth Hockey Association (at Rockville Ice Arena in Rockville, MD) Waldorf, Md. – the Southern Maryland Sabres (at Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, MD)

the Southern Maryland Sabres (at Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, MD) Fort Washington, Md. – the Tucker Road Ducks (at Tucker Road Ice Rink in Fort Washington, MD)

About the Initiative:

DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free is a program that provides local girls ages 4-9 the chance to try hockey during a one-to-two-hour ice session at no cost.

Required equipment is loaned to participants through the local youth hockey organization.

Interested families can register at capsyouthhockey.com/girlsthff

Try Hockey for Free days also provide local youth hockey associations with a platform and opportunity to acquire new players locally and engage interested families into youth hockey programs across the region.

Last year, more than 300 girls ages 4-9 tried hockey for the first time through the event, and more than 30% of girls registered to continue to play.

Registration is open to girls ages 4-9. All necessary hockey equipment is provided and no experience is required*!

The Washington Capitals welcome those who are non-binary, transgender, gender fluid, or cisgender women to participate in this program and other programs and events within the ALL CAPS ALL HER platform.

* Provided equipment and equipment requirements vary per rink – please look out for an email from your host rink prior to event day!