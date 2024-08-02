2024 Pro Motocross Championship Returns to Budds Creek Motocross Park

The highly anticipated Round 10 of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship is set to take place at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, MD, from August 15-17, 2024. With its challenging track and picturesque surroundings, this event promises to deliver thrilling action and a memorable experience for all attendees.

Venue Information

27963 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Event Schedule

Thursday, August 15

9:00 AM: Registered Team Semi Parking

Friday, August 16

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Amateur Racing

9:00 AM: Registered Team Semi Parking

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Will Call

9:30 AM: Privateer Parking

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Technical Control

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM: Media Activity

Saturday, August 17

7:00 AM – 2:00 PM: Rider Services / Will Call Opens

7:15 AM – 7:30 AM: Riders Meeting at AMA Semi

7:30 AM – 7:45 AM: Chapel Service at AMA Semi

8:00 AM – 8:15 AM: 250 Class Practice Group B (15 minutes, 1 Lap Free)

8:20 AM – 8:35 AM: 250 Class Practice Group A (15 minutes, 1 Lap Free)

8:35 AM – 8:50 AM: Track Maintenance

8:50 AM – 9:05 AM: 450 Class Practice Group A (15 minutes, 1 Lap Free)

9:10 AM – 9:25 AM: 450 Class Practice Group B (15 minutes, 1 Lap Free)

9:30 AM – 9:40 AM: Track Maintenance

9:40 AM – 9:45 AM: 250 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 AM – 10:00 AM: 250 Class Practice Group B (15 minutes, Timed)

10:05 AM – 10:10 AM: 250 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 AM – 10:25 AM: 250 Class Practice Group A (15 minutes, Timed)

10:30 AM – 10:35 AM: 450 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 AM – 10:50 AM: 450 Class Practice Group A (15 minutes, Timed)

10:55 AM – 11:00 AM: 450 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 AM – 11:15 AM: 450 Class Practice Group B (15 minutes, Timed)

11:15 AM – 11:45 AM: Track Maintenance

11:45 AM – 11:55 AM: 250 Consolation Race

12:00 PM – 12:10 PM: 450 Consolation Race

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM: Opening Ceremonies

1:00 PM – 1:10 PM: 250 Class Sight Lap

1:15 PM – 1:50 PM: 250 Class Moto #1

1:50 PM – 2:00 PM: Podium Interviews

2:00 PM – 2:10 PM: 450 Class Sight Lap

2:15 PM – 2:50 PM: 450 Class Moto #1

2:50 PM – 3:00 PM: Podium Interviews

2:50 PM – 3:30 PM: Halftime

3:30 PM – 3:38 PM: 250 Class Sight Lap

3:45 PM – 4:20 PM: 250 Class Moto #2

4:20 PM – 4:30 PM: 250 Winners Circle

4:30 PM – 4:38 PM: 450 Class Sight Lap

4:45 PM – 5:20 PM: 450 Class Moto #2

5:20 PM – 5:30 PM: 450 Winners Circle

Note: All times are local and subject to change.

Event Highlights

Budds Creek Motocross Park is renowned for its challenging and diverse track that combines hills, jumps, off-camber corners, and deep, tacky soil, providing the perfect setting for high-stakes motocross racing. The track’s design ensures close racing, with passes often determined by who can brake harder into a turn or scrub more effectively over a jump.

The venue’s proximity to Washington, D.C., offers spectators a unique opportunity to explore the nation’s capital and the scenic Maryland countryside. The nearby Chesapeake Bay adds to the appeal, making this event a perfect blend of business and leisure.

Visitor Information

Spectators are encouraged to make a weekend out of the event, enjoying both the intense motocross action and the attractions in the surrounding area. Whether you’re a dedicated motocross fan or a traveler looking for a thrilling weekend, the Budds Creek National is not to be missed.

For more information, visit Pro Motocross Championship and plan your visit to Budds Creek Motocross Park for an unforgettable experience.