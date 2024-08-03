Police in St. Mary’s County Arrest Leonardtown Man for Stolen Firearm

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, James Gregory Smith, 26, of Hollywood, was arrested after a police investigation revealed he was in possession of a stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents,Deputy Zachary Wolfe of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Friendship School Road and Jones Road in Leonardtown. Arriving around 3:40 PM, Deputy Wolfe found the vehicle running with Smith asleep in the driver’s seat.

Upon waking Smith, Deputy Wolfe noticed a holstered Glock 22 Gen 4 .40 caliber handgun in plain sight. Smith disclosed a second loaded gun in the vehicle, which Deputy Wolfe also secured. Smith provided a valid Maryland wear-and-carry permit. However, a check of the serial numbers showed that while the Kahr Arms CW9 was registered to Smith, the Glock 22 had been reported stolen in 2020.

Following Smith’s arrest for possession of a stolen firearm, a search of his vehicle uncovered five suspected drug paraphernalia devices. These included straws with residues that appeared to be black sticky and white powdery substances. Smith denied any knowledge of the paraphernalia when questioned.

Smith faces multiple charges:

Unlawful Sale or Transfer of a Regulated Firearm Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Smith was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in St. Mary’s County District Court on September 16, 2024.

The investigation continues, and the suspected drug paraphernalia has been sent to the Maryland State Police for testing. Further charges may be filed pending the results.