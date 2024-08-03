Three Arrested in St. Mary’s County for Drug Offenses in Traffic Stops

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made three drug-related arrests during separate traffic stops within a six-hour period.

At approximately 10:05 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Deputy Joseph Senatore and Deputy First Class Travis Wimberly were patrolling in Lexington Park. Deputy Senatore observed a silver Jeep Cherokee abruptly leave a residential parking lot at a high rate of speed, while Deputy Wimberly saw the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign.

After initiating a traffic stop for the violation, the deputies requested K9 assistance. Corporal Lacey Smith and her K9 partner, Kyra, responded and conducted a free-air sniff, which detected narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the car revealed suspected controlled dangerous substance (CDS) paraphernalia containing suspected cocaine, buprenorphine hydrochloride pills, and a suboxone strip.

The driver, James Henry Elam III, 42, of Lexington Park, was found with a plastic bag containing suspected crack cocaine. The passenger, Antonio Roberto Belen, 38, of Lexington Park, was found in possession of suspected CDS paraphernalia containing suspected cocaine and a glass smoking device with cocaine residue​​.

Both suspects were arrested; Elam was charged with three counts of CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis and three counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia. Belen was charged with two counts of CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia​​.

Later, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2024, Deputy Senatore initiated a traffic stop on a blue Jeep Cherokee for an equipment violation at Three Notch Road and Miramar Way in California, MD. Deputy Senatore contacted the vehicle’s occupants, including the rear-seat passenger, Kevin Wendell Barnes, 55, of Lexington Park. Based on the circumstances, Deputy Senatore requested K9 assistance. K9 Kyra conducted a free-air sniff, detecting the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search revealed bags on the rear seat containing suspected CDS paraphernalia, crack cocaine, and cocaine residue. Additionally, a plastic tie-off containing approximately 2.0 grams of a white rock-like substance, identified as crack cocaine, was found. Barnes’ cellphone was also recovered, and a folded $5.00 bill containing a white powdery substance, identified as cocaine, was discovered in the phone case​​ .

All suspects were transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await bond hearings.

It is unknown why a booking photo of Antonio Roberto Belen was not provided to the media or available on the Sheriff’s Office website.

