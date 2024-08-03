Three Arrested in St. Mary’s County for Drug Offenses in Traffic Stops

August 2, 2024
James Henry Elam III, 42, and Kevin Wendell Barnes, 55, Both of Lexington Park

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made three drug-related arrests during separate traffic stops within a six-hour period.

At approximately 10:05 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Deputy Joseph Senatore and Deputy First Class Travis Wimberly were patrolling in Lexington Park. Deputy Senatore observed a silver Jeep Cherokee abruptly leave a residential parking lot at a high rate of speed, while Deputy Wimberly saw the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign.

After initiating a traffic stop for the violation, the deputies requested K9 assistance. Corporal Lacey Smith and her K9 partner, Kyra, responded and conducted a free-air sniff, which detected narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the car revealed suspected controlled dangerous substance (CDS) paraphernalia containing suspected cocaine, buprenorphine hydrochloride pills, and a suboxone strip.

The driver, James Henry Elam III, 42, of Lexington Park, was found with a plastic bag containing suspected crack cocaine. The passenger, Antonio Roberto Belen, 38, of Lexington Park, was found in possession of suspected CDS paraphernalia containing suspected cocaine and a glass smoking device with cocaine residue​​.

Both suspects were arrested; Elam was charged with three counts of CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis and three counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia. Belen was charged with two counts of CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia​​.

Later, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2024, Deputy Senatore initiated a traffic stop on a blue Jeep Cherokee for an equipment violation at Three Notch Road and Miramar Way in California, MD. Deputy Senatore contacted the vehicle’s occupants, including the rear-seat passenger, Kevin Wendell Barnes, 55, of Lexington Park. Based on the circumstances, Deputy Senatore requested K9 assistance. K9 Kyra conducted a free-air sniff, detecting the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search revealed bags on the rear seat containing suspected CDS paraphernalia, crack cocaine, and cocaine residue. Additionally, a plastic tie-off containing approximately 2.0 grams of a white rock-like substance, identified as crack cocaine, was found. Barnes’ cellphone was also recovered, and a folded $5.00 bill containing a white powdery substance, identified as cocaine, was discovered in the phone case​​ .

All suspects were transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await bond hearings.

It is unknown why a booking photo of  Antonio Roberto Belen was not provided to the media or available on the Sheriff’s Office website.

