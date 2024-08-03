Multiple Children Flown to Care Center After Bounce House Goes Airborne at Blue Crabs Stadium

August 2, 2024
On Friday, August 2, 2024, at approximately 9:22 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs located at 11765 St Linus Drive in Waldorf, for the traumatic injuries involving multiple patients.

Emergency medical personnel who stage at the events requested multiple EMS units at 9:21 p.m.

Crews on the scene reported a bounce house went airborne and landed in the field of play during the baseball game.

One child suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown by Trooper 2 to the Children’s National Hospital.

The second child, a 6-year-old, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was flown by Trooper 7 to Children’s National Hospital.

It is unknown if any other citizens were injured or transported. Updates will be provided when they become available.

