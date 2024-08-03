One Child Has Died After Bounce House Goes Airborne at Blue Crabs Stadium

UPDATE 8/3/2024: On August 2 at 9:21 p.m., Charles County 9-1-1 Public Safety Communications received a call from the Regency Furniture Stadium reporting that a moon bounce house became airborne due to a wind gust, while children were inside it. At the time, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball team was playing a game, and the moon bounce was carried approximately 15 to 20 feet up in the air, causing children to fall before it landed on the playing field.

Charles County EMS personnel, who were already stationed at the stadium for the game, along with trainers from the baseball team and several Volunteer first responders who were in attendance, swiftly began patient care within minutes of the incident. One pediatric patient sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Maryland State Police (MSP) Trooper 2 to Children’s Hospital. This patient, a five-year-old male from La Plata, was later pronounced deceased. A second pediatric patient who sustained non-life-threatening injuries was also flown out by MSP Trooper 7.

“We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time,” stated Charles County Government Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. “We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care.”

Courtney Knichel, General Manager of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs stated that “our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.” The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have cancelled tonight’s baseball game and all baseball activities for today, Saturday August 3, 2024, and are offering counseling and support to families, players, and fans who attended the game.

