One Transported to Trauma Center After Serious Collision with Entrapment in Chaptico

On Friday, August 2, 2024, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of Maddox Road and Rivendell Way in Chaptico, for the serious motor vehicle collision with rollover and entrapment.

911 callers reported a two-vehicle collision with one trapped after one vehicle rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest on all four wheels.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a two vehicle collision with one subject trapped along with power lines and a utility pole across the roadway.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Seventh District extricated the trapped patient in under 15 minutes from time of dispatch.

Emergency medical personnel transported one patient to an area trauma center, and evaluated two other patients on the scene.

SMECO responded to the scene due to wires and a utility pole down. Police are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville, and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Departments.

