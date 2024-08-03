No Injuries After Small Fire in Great Mills Townhouse, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Friday, August 2, 2024, at approximately 10:20 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood responded to the 22000 block of St. Gabriel’s Circle in Great Mills, for the reported house on fire.

The 911 caller reported the house was engulfed in flames and said just get here quick, then hung up on the 911 center employee.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 5 minutes to find nothing evident from the middle of the row 2-story townhouse.

The homeowner and multiple dogs were removed from the residence with firefighters finding a clothing basket full of clothes smoking.

Firefighters wet down the hamper and requested the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal to respond and investigate the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

