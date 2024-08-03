Police in Calvert County Capture Convicted Rapist Arrested After Two Women Stabbed in Lexington Park

UPDATE 8/3/2024: Terek Damaury Ross, 28, of Greensboro, North Carolina was arrested and charged with the following

Attempted Murder First Degree (2 Counts)

Attempted Murder Second Degree (2 Counts)

First Degree Assault(2 Counts)

Second Degree Assault (2 Counts)

Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle

Theft $1,500 to $25,000

We have requested a booking photo from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office , however have not received one yet.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.



On Saturday, August 3, 2024, at approximately 4:45 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault with a weapon in progress.

Multiple 911 callers reported a male was running down Ronald Drive stabbing people.

Police arrived on the scene to find two victims suffering from numerous injuries and advised to responding EMS crews that one victim had a stab wound to the eye, and the second victim having injuries to the back of the head.

Medical personnel requested a helicopter due to the victims injuries. Due to Trooper 7 being on a mission in Calvert County, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded with a 25 minute response time.

Trooper 2 landed at the St. Mary’s Airport in Hollywood to meet medical personnel and transported the 31 year-old female and a 34-year-old female to an area trauma center with various penetrating and laceration injuries.

One victim described the knife as being an approximately 4 inches, with flight medics being advised one victim received 11 stab wounds. Both victims were conscious, alert, and breathing.

The suspect fled prior to the arrival of police, and units in Calvert and other counties were notified to be on the lookout for the 28-year-old black male who fled in a 2013 grey Hyundai Sonata bearing Maryland registration.

Police in Calvert County located the vehicle in the area of St. Leonard while travelling on Route 4 at approximately 30mph with a blown tire.

A traffic stop was attempted in the area of Route 4 and Broomes Island Road, however, the suspect stopped the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police deployed a taser and took the suspect into custody without further incident. An ambulance was requested to evaluate the suspect for injuries.

The suspect was found to be wanted through North Carolina for numerous charges including Second Degree Rape.

Police in St. Mary’s and Calvert County are investigating the incident with pending charges in both counties. Police in North Carolina advised the warrant is extraditable.



